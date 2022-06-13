Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,082 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,049,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 61,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 827.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.09 on Monday, hitting $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 69,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,119. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.98.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

