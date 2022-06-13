Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.95% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUFR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 2.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

BUFR stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

