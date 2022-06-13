Harbour Investments Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,060 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MGE Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,092,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MGE Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,906,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MGE Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,240,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MGE Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,835,000 after buying an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ MGEE traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.94. 368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,322. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.23 and a one year high of $84.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $208.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

