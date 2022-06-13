Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 28,290 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,290 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.65. The stock had a trading volume of 59,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,629. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $151.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.75.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

