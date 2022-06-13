HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.90

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.90 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 2,145 ($26.03), with a volume of 85034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,230 ($27.07).
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 85.65 and a current ratio of 85.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,402.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,583.28.
About HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE)
