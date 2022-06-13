Head-To-Head Analysis: Century Therapeutics (IPSC) versus Its Peers

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) is one of 261 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Century Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Century Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86 Century Therapeutics Competitors 555 3366 10066 145 2.69

Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 264.71%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 120.04%. Given Century Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Century Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Century Therapeutics N/A -$95.82 million -2.57 Century Therapeutics Competitors $768.97 million $145.86 million 0.20

Century Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Century Therapeutics. Century Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Century Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Therapeutics N/A -27.82% -23.55% Century Therapeutics Competitors -4,502.05% -64.81% -29.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.5% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Century Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Century Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-103, a CAR-iNK candidate targeting CD133 + EGFR for recurrent glioblastoma; CNTY-102, a CAR-iT targeting CD19 + CD79b for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a CAR-iNK or CAR-iT multi-specific candidate for multiple myeloma. Century Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.