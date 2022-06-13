Head to Head Analysis: Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) versus Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and Luokung Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 40.52% 17.19% 15.27% Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A

67.9% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Luokung Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Doximity and Luokung Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $343.55 million 19.06 $154.78 million $0.69 49.13 Luokung Technology $145.07 million 1.11 -$68.80 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Luokung Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Doximity and Luokung Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 1 2 9 0 2.67 Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doximity presently has a consensus price target of $47.92, indicating a potential upside of 41.35%. Given Doximity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Luokung Technology.

Summary

Doximity beats Luokung Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Luokung Technology (Get Rating)

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing. The company also provides software development kits and application-programming interfaces, which provide spatial-temporal big data analysis and customized map to software and mobile application developers; and spatial temporal indexing cloud service, a data-level virtualization technology. In addition, it offers information SuperEngine that includes the server engine, which enables to store, manage, and index the spatial temporal big data on the server side; and Web graphics image engine that supports transmission of graphics images, as well as display and edge computing for multi-terminal and cross-platform. Further, the company provides spatial temporal cloud platform, which offers cloud services, including data storage, data resource, and platform support services, as well as supports users to aggregate multi-source spatial data, map services, and Internet of Things streaming data; HD Map, an infrastructural component in smart transportation, autonomous driving, and smart cities; and autonomous driving enabling services. Luokung Technology Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

