Head to Head Comparison: Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) & Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) and Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Cue Health alerts:

26.4% of Cue Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Coherent shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Cue Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Coherent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cue Health and Coherent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health N/A N/A N/A Coherent 7.47% 15.70% 7.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cue Health and Coherent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Coherent 0 3 0 0 2.00

Coherent has a consensus price target of $272.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.22%. Given Coherent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coherent is more favorable than Cue Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cue Health and Coherent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health $618.11 million 1.09 $86.42 million N/A N/A Coherent $1.49 billion 4.48 -$106.75 million $4.63 58.04

Cue Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coherent.

Summary

Coherent beats Cue Health on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cue Health (Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Coherent (Get Rating)

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products. Its products are used for applications in microelectronics, materials processing, OEM components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.