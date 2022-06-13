Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $122.72

Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $122.72 and last traded at $123.05, with a volume of 247479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.22.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 87,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $7,554,000.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.