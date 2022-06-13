Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.50

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 14820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HR. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

