Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 309.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

