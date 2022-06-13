Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.60.
Shares of HTA stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.
Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
