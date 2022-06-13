HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €65.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HEI. Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($93.55) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

ETR:HEI opened at €51.44 ($55.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €57.73. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €47.01 ($50.55) and a 1 year high of €76.98 ($82.77). The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.77.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

