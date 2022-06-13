Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut Hercules Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.54.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.30%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $916,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,495 shares of company stock worth $156,123. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 81,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 138,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

