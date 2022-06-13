Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the May 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 51.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 79,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,244 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 40,347 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 390,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HFRO stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 423,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,296. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (Get Rating)

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

