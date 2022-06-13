Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.82

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HKMPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($27.92) to GBX 2,100 ($25.49) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,500.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

