Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HKMPY traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $40.83. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.41. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $75.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.89%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

