HoDooi Tops One Day Volume of $1.02 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00425485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00046597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.00551174 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

