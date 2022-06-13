Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Increased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.1% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.69. 35,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.56 and a 200 day moving average of $195.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

