HOPR Market Capitalization Tops $27.52 Million (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges. HOPR has a total market capitalization of $27.52 million and approximately $704,538.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HOPR alerts:

About HOPR

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

