Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators has a payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

HMN opened at $36.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

