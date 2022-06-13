Horizen (ZEN) Hits Market Cap of $174.94 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $14.01 or 0.00059963 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 32% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $174.94 million and approximately $45.08 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00285120 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00065712 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005084 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,489,769 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

