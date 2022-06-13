Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Markel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,638,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Markel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,260,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.

MKL stock traded down $30.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,300.30. 71 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,598. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,394.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,317.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,155.00 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

