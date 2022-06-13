Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,061 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of AMC Networks worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,771,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 77,566 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

AMCX stock traded down $1.93 on Monday, reaching $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,285. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.95. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.80 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

