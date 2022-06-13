Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,494,002,000 after buying an additional 1,128,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after purchasing an additional 164,733 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.42. 428,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,972,979. The firm has a market cap of $401.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average of $79.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

