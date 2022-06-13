Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $53.90 Million Holdings in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,253,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the quarter. Associated Capital Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.68% of Associated Capital Group worth $53,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Shares of AC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.91. 673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,765. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $835.69 million, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $57,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 510 shares in the company, valued at $14,779.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,500 shares of company stock worth $534,910. Company insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

About Associated Capital Group (Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.