Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $7.50 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,422,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 77.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,714 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth about $10,348,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 229,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,231,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 196,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

NYSE Y traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $833.92. The stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,239. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $585.10 and a 52-week high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $837.41 and a 200-day moving average of $739.06.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on Y shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Alleghany Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.