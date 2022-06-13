Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 613,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,371 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment makes up 1.6% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $73,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

LYV stock traded down $6.58 on Monday, hitting $85.73. 14,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $8,681,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,170,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,128,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

