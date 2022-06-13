Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Purchases 35,220 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 983,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up approximately 3.0% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $136,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 258,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,780,000 after acquiring an additional 47,695 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.25.

NYSE FNV traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.56. The company had a trading volume of 36,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,576. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $124.95 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.35 and a 200-day moving average of $144.56.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

