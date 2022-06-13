Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 1,464 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $20,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.03. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

