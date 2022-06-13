Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Update

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the May 15th total of 311,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 40,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOTH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.41. 2,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,164,471. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on Hoth Therapeutics to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-003 to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as acne and psoriasis; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-006 to treat lung diseases resulting from bacterial infections; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

