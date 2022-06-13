Huobi BTC (HBTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.15 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $856.72 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21,983.83 or 1.00077421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00383938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00044942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.00522851 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

