Hyve (HYVE) Price Down 30.7% This Week

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 37.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $207,204.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyve has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00425485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00046597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.00551174 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

