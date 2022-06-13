Icapital Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,043 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAS opened at $54.72 on Monday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.