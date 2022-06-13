Icapital Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 547.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 182,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 154,529 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 850.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 354,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 317,604 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Stephens lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

