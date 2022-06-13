Icapital Wealth LLC Invests $520,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $42.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.