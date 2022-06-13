Icapital Wealth LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 417 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $463.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $517.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $377.12 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

