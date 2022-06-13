ICHI (ICHI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.15 Million

ICHI (ICHI) traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $6.46 or 0.00028976 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $30.70 million and $2.15 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICHI has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00399103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00044644 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.43 or 0.00544409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,749,414 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.