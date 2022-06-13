ICON (ICX) Market Cap Tops $245.60 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $245.60 million and $17.45 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

Get ICON alerts:

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON Foundation is leading ICON project, one of the largest blockchain networks in the world, launched in 2017 with the vision of ‘Hyperconnect the World’. By using the high-performance blockchain engine, ‘loopchain’, ICON projects to connect various blockchain communities and build an environment where blockchain technology can be applied to real life. ICON supports not only private blockchain projects cooperating with various companies, but also DApp developments in public blockchain sector through strategic partnerships to expand ICON’s blockchain ecosystem. “

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

