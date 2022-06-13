IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Morgan Stanley

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IEX. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen raised IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.30.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX stock opened at $185.28 on Thursday. IDEX has a one year low of $179.30 and a one year high of $240.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,225,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,736,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in IDEX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.