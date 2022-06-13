Idle Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Idle has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $946.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001404 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00387640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00041256 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.00510641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,168,199 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

