IDT (NYSE:IDT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.02

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Director Howard S. Jonas sold 42,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $1,313,904.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,084,849 shares in the company, valued at $63,858,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in IDT during the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in IDT in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IDT in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in IDT by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

