IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,700 shares, an increase of 168.3% from the May 15th total of 168,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of IMAC to $5.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of IMAC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.89. 4,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. IMAC has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.18.

IMAC ( NASDAQ:IMAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 52.17% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMAC will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IMAC by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in IMAC by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 87,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 49,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in IMAC by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

