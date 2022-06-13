Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IMVT. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $394.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $113,439.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $37,647.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,126 shares of company stock valued at $175,668. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 32.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.