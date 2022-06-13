Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target Raised to €29.00

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from €27.00 ($29.03) to €29.00 ($31.18) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($33.87) to €27.00 ($29.03) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.50 ($25.27) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($36.56) to €31.00 ($33.33) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.14.
IDEXY opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.1807 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is presently 52.24%.
Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.
