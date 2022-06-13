Insider Buying: BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Portfolio Manager Buys 800 Shares of Stock

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino purchased 800 shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $10,248.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:MUJ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.01. 1,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,986. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

