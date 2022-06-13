Insider Buying: Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Major Shareholder Buys 29,001 Shares of Stock

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 29,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $122,384.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 618,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,167.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SFE stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.99. 64,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,398. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 million, a P/E ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3,550.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 48.7% in the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 965,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 316,209 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

