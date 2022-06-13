Insider Buying: Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS) Insider Buys £9,817.50 in Stock

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) insider Jon Wragg bought 46,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,817.50 ($12,302.63).

Jon Wragg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Jon Wragg bought 80,000 shares of Sosandar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,062.66).

Sosandar stock opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.27) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.60 million and a PE ratio of -14.33. Sosandar Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 20.23 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 37 ($0.46).

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewellery, hats, face coverings, sunglasses, shapewear and hosiery, and scarves and gloves for women.

