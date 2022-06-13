Insider Buying: Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Insider Buys £48,499.85 in Stock

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Rating) insider Paul McGreevy bought 138,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £48,499.85 ($60,776.75).

Paul McGreevy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Venture Life Group alerts:

On Monday, May 30th, Paul McGreevy bought 148,868 shares of Venture Life Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £50,615.12 ($63,427.47).

Shares of LON:VLG opened at GBX 38.25 ($0.48) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. The company has a market capitalization of £48.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25. Venture Life Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 27 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 105 ($1.32).

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.