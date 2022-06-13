Insider Buying: Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider Acquires 17,860 Shares of Stock

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) insider Stephen Hubbard purchased 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 649 ($8.13) per share, for a total transaction of £115,911.40 ($145,252.38).
WKP traded down GBX 19 ($0.24) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 642.50 ($8.05). The company had a trading volume of 202,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. Workspace Group plc has a one year low of GBX 592.50 ($7.42) and a one year high of GBX 979 ($12.27). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 680.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 741.82. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -9.81.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.26%.
Workspace Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.
