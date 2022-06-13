Insider Buying: Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider Acquires 17,860 Shares of Stock

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) insider Stephen Hubbard purchased 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 649 ($8.13) per share, for a total transaction of £115,911.40 ($145,252.38).

WKP traded down GBX 19 ($0.24) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 642.50 ($8.05). The company had a trading volume of 202,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. Workspace Group plc has a one year low of GBX 592.50 ($7.42) and a one year high of GBX 979 ($12.27). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 680.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 741.82. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -9.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.53) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.03) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.28) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workspace Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 910 ($11.40).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

