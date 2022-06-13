Insider Selling: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Insider Sells $52,558.34 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) insider Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 17,938 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $52,558.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 570,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,107.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KLR stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $102.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.58. Kaleyra, Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $14.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the first quarter worth $60,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 38.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 42.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

KLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

